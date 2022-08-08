The last goodbye to Giulia and Alessiawith the friends at funerals the two girls who tragically died on 31 July in Riccione, in the station of the city of Romagna, cry after an evening spent together in a disco. All of them cling to the family of the two sisters, in particular a dad Vittoriobroken with grief for not having gone to get her that damned morning.

There could have been some of us in their place, you can’t die like this, but why do these terrible things happen? We need to reflect and think.

The friends of the Pisanu sisters are unable to hold back their tears during the funeral of Giulia and Alessia. Even some parents present to accompany their children struggle to speak.

It is difficult to be here, at the funeral of two young, beautiful girls, the same age as our children. It is not clear why these things happen, but when they do they must make you think.

In front of those white coffins, the wreath of flowers, the photos of the two sisters who are no longer there, the whole community of Castenaso, in the province of Bologna, clings to the family of Alessia and Giulia on the day of city mourning. Everyone mourns two young angels who have flown to heaven too soon.

Also present is the local Judo Club, with a wreath of flowers. Franco Trazzi, president of the Castenaso association, explains the reason for the gesture and the presence at the funeral:

We decided to make a crown because they were two girls from the Castenaso area and ours is a strong and united community.

Don Francesco Vecchiparish priest of the town, tells how he tried to comfort his family in a moment of extreme pain.