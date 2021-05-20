ofChristian Deutschländer shut down

Franziska Giffey is no longer Family Minister, but soon wants to rule Berlin as mayor. The timing of the resignation works like a tactic. Clever or bold? A comment.

Munich – resignations hurt. But that’s just a tiny resignation. Four months before her end of office, shortly before the impressive long summer break of the Bundestag, Franziska Giffey is giving up her post as Family Minister. Then in exactly four months to run for the SPD as governing mayor in Berlin. Quickly away, quickly back, and in between more time and fewer duties for a difficult election campaign: is that clever? Or bold?

Probably both. Giffey knows the media patterns of plagiarism affairs, there were enough doctor cheats before her. An apparently voluntary resignation weeks before the title is withdrawn takes enormous pressure out of the affair. She says she was just sloppy, not deliberately plagiarizing. Your plan is therefore to continue your career with a small scratch, but without a kink. In any case, and that is a positive thing about these processes, the Berlin voters can consciously decide in September whether they want this mayor or not.

Nevertheless, the resignation leaves a queasy feeling. Because there are sadder figures in the cabinet across all parties with ten times more reasons to leave: billions wasted, aid wasted. And because Giffey, the young career changer, is doing very well as a type of the SPD. As the district mayor of the problem neighborhood Neukölln, she never ruled dreamily, multicultural, ideological, but rather hands-on. The reeling People’s Party SPD still has many big spokesmen who gender flawlessly and argue about abstract theories of justice – but unfortunately too few talents who have proven themselves in the focus of integration problems, crime and gentrification.

