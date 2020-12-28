Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that central agencies are being ‘used’ to ‘destabilize’ the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Raut’s wife in a case, after which Sanjay Raut has attacked the central government in a fierce way.

Sanjay Raut said on Monday that BJP leaders have a list of 22 Congress and NCP MLAs “who had claimed that they would resign under pressure from central investigative agencies”. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a Congress component. After the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and BJP’s paths were separated after a dispute over the post of Chief Minister. After this, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed.

Sanjay Raut said, “Some BJP leaders have been contacting me for the last one year saying that they have made all the arrangements to destabilize the Maharashtra government.” They are pressurizing and threatening me for not supporting the government, “he said.” He (BJP leaders) told me that he has a list of 22 MLAs from Congress and NCP which are central investigative agencies. Will resign under the pressure of

The officials had told on Sunday that the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha Raut on December 29 for questioning in the PMC bank money laundering case. He has been summoned for the third time before that on two occasions he refused to come by citing health. Sanjay Raut said that he is Shiv Sena of Balasaheb Thackeray and will open the poll of BJP leaders. He said, “They all have to leave the country like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.”

Sanjay Raut claimed that he has a list of 120 BJP leaders against whom the ED should investigate in money laundering case. He said, “My wife is a teacher, like BJP leaders, our assets have not increased to Rs 1600 crore.”

On the question of the ED summoning his wife, Raut alleged that central agencies are being used as a ‘weapon’ against the family members of (BJP’s) political rivals. He told reporters that the ED’s action shows the BJP’s ‘desperation’ against him as he played a key role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government last year and did not succumb to any pressure.

The Rajya Sabha member said, “My wife took a loan of Rs 50 lakh from a friend to buy a house 10 years ago. In that regard, there has been continuous communication with the Enforcement Directorate for the last one and a half months. ”He said that during the correspondence all the details regarding this loan amount were provided to the ED. He said, “We are from middle class family. My wife took a loan from a friend 10 years ago to buy a house. The details were given to the Income Tax Department and I also mentioned it in the affidavit for the Rajya Sabha election. Ten years later, the ED has woken up.

Sanjay Raut said, “When the ED did not mention the PMC bank case and HDIL case in the correspondence, how can the BJP leaders say this?” He said that BJP leaders have been speaking against him since December 27. Ka (South Mumbai) ED office keeps visiting and they have taken some documents from office. He did not give the names of the leaders.

Sanjay Raut said, “You send a notice or arrest us, the government will remain.” Raut said that the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray have told him that the party is not afraid of such steps and will fight from the front. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh targeted the Center indirectly, alleging that those speaking out against BJP policies or leaders were facing the action of central agencies. He said, “BJP leaders or those who speak out against their policies are facing ED or CBI. As far as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is concerned, we had decided that the agency would have to get permission from the state government before any kind of investigation in Maharashtra.

Anil Deshmukh said, “Although the ED has the authority to order an inquiry, these rights have never been used in Maharashtra for political purposes.”

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel told reporters that now many people are getting ED notices. He said, “There may be political reasons behind this (such notice being received) or something else …. Whatever it is, facts will come out. I do not want to derive any further meaning from this action. “Asked if the central agencies were being misused, Patel said,” We do not take these things otherwise. Such things happen … action takes place … we follow the process. ”

The President of the Yuva Sena and Minister of State Aditya Thackeray called the ED’s action politically motivated. Aditya, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said, “ED’s move is politically motivated. We are not afraid. The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government is stable.

