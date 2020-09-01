After the husband and wife become parents, a lot changes in the couple’s relationship. Where both had to only take care of each other, now both of them focus on raising the child.

There are many changes in life after being a child and in such a situation there is a natural rift between couples. Amidst the new responsibilities, the love of the husband and wife is lost and there are fights.

If you too have become a parent for the first time, then there may be a quarrel between you about some special things. However, here we are telling you about the reasons for the fight as well as ways to resolve them.

Lack of sex

After the birth of the child, the mother’s entire day is spent only in her upbringing. Sometimes you have to feed and sometimes play with him. There is something or the whole day. In such a situation, women are exhausted. Due to this fatigue, their interest in sex keeps decreasing.

To bring sex back into your married life, you can leave your child for a while at night with a grandmother or any other family member. At the same time, you will feel less tired by taking help of child care during the day.



Family time, not couple time

You are both together but not alone. Couples rarely get a chance to spend quality time after the baby arrives. If you too are unable to find time for each other after becoming parents, then both of you should work together to solve this problem.

The two of you can spend time together at bedtime. At the same time, both of you can enjoy some romantic moments by giving the responsibility of the child to another member of the family.

Postpartum depression

It is not necessary that you have postpartum depression or anxiety after delivery. After delivery, 80% of the women have a baby bloom, which causes a flood of emotions. At the same time, the lack of sleep in the circle of the baby not sleeping at night also bothers.

In such a situation, the mind is disturbed to see the husband sleeping peacefully. The only solution to this problem is that both of you should take care of the child for a while at night so that both the partners can get sleep.



Increased responsibilities

It is obvious that after becoming a parent your responsibilities will also increase. It is always the case that a partner starts feeling that he or she has more responsibilities to raise a child. Due to this burden of responsibilities, he becomes irritable and starts to get away from his partner or start fighting.

To solve this problem, both of you should share responsibilities and tasks together. If you feel that you have more responsibilities then talk to your partner openly about this.