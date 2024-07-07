Nagelsmann ist ein Optimist, ein Trainer mit einem unbedingten Machbarkeitsglauben und außerdem jemand, der beim öffentlichen Auftritt die Pointe liebt. Ob diese beim Weltturnier 2026 tatsächlich zünden kann, lässt sich heute noch nicht seriös beantworten. Was man dagegen schon jetzt festhalten kann: Dass der deutsche Fußball in diesem Sommer wieder das Träumen gelernt hat.

Sportlich hat sich die Nationalmannschaft nach zuletzt drei Turnierenttäuschungen als ernstzunehmender Player zurückgemeldet, was den nun in den Ruhestand getretenen Mittelfeldstrategen Toni Kroos zu einer rhetorischen Anleihe aus Wirtschafts- und Fußballwunderzeiten verleitete: „Deutschland ist wieder wer!“ Was er damit auch meinte, ist noch etwas anderes: Dass Deutschland und die Fußball-Nationalmannschaft wieder wissen, woran sie miteinander sind.

Das ist ein greifbarer und großer Gewinn der vergangenen Wochen. Die Freude, die die Auftritte des Nationalteams in den Stadien und Straßen verströmte, war umso schöner, weil sie in dieser Form überraschend kam, und man kann es gar nicht hoch genug schätzen, wenn jetzt auch eine Generation von Kindern wieder ein Nationalteam hat, dem sie ihr Herz schenken und dessen Trikots sie mit einem Strahlen tragen kann.

To understand what the national team gained, even as quarter-final losers, you have to go back to the summer of 2018, to the day when the then national coach Joachim Löw presented his squad for the World Cup in Russia and the DFB showed world-champion self-confidence. From today’s perspective, it is a bitter irony that on the one hand, the recordings of Ilkay Gündogan and Mesut Özil with the Turkish head of state Erdoğan had to be discussed for the first time, and on the other hand, the team manager at the time, Oliver Bierhoff, presented a “small campaign” with the hashtag #zsmmn (for: together).

It was the day when something began to fall apart that could not be brought back together until this summer: the national team and its audience.

Confusion and aberrations

This had something to do with the failures on the pitch. A false label also played a role, with a team that called itself a brand name but was not one to the fullest extent. Last but not least, the confusion and aberrations that the team and the dismal association behind it got into on the political field (or knowingly got into) meant that something was lost between appearance and reality.

The fact that the connection has been restored for the time being after the low point in Qatar is first and foremost thanks to a team that made it easy for its audience to get excited about them, with performances that showed passion not seen for a long time. But they also met an audience that was easy to win over. Because the European Championship, under the special conditions of this summer, was able to fulfil several desires at once: sporting, escapist, identifying.

As far as the latter is concerned, the DFB has understood that its flagship team is first and foremost a football team and not a moral authority. At the same time, it was clever in making it accessible to (almost) everyone: the association accommodated those for whom national symbolism means something with more black, red and gold, and those for whom diversity is important with an alternative in pink. Even if the players avoided such questions this time, unlike the French, for example, this could at least be understood as a subtle hint that a team without a decidedly political mission is not one without a social positioning.