NAfter Donald Trump’s pressure to change the election results in the state of Georgia, Democrats want to initiate FBI investigations into the outgoing president. Trump’s call to the responsible State Secretary Brad Raffensperger contained calls for violations of electoral laws, argued Congressmen Ted Lieu and Kathleen Rice in a letter to the head of the FBI Federal Police, Christopher Wray.

A recording of the one-hour conversation was published on Sunday. Trump said, among other things, that he wanted 11,780 votes to be found for him so that the state would go to him. “It can’t be that I lost Georgia.” The Democrats Lieu and Rice emphasized: “The evidence of Trump election fraud has now come to light.” A Democrat from the Georgia Electoral Commission, David Worley, also called for an investigation Trump up.

Disruptive action planned

Democrat Joe Biden won Georgia in the November 3rd election with a little less than 12,000 votes. As in other states, the Trump side spoke of electoral fraud, but could not present any evidence of it. The results were recounted twice in Georgia, so the end result changed only slightly. Raffensperger reiterated that no evidence of widespread electoral fraud had been discovered.

Before Biden’s inauguration on January 20, the results from the individual states must be certified in Congress on Wednesday. Some Republicans from the House of Representatives and the Senate have announced that they will appeal against the results of individual states during the procedure. The disruptive action can delay the confirmation of Biden’s election victory by a few hours, but has no prospect of actually changing anything in the election outcome.