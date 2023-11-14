Aisha Khalil Al-Astal. Aya Khamis Hassouna. Muhammad Fadi Musa. The banner with the names of the more than eleven thousand Gazans who did not survive the Israeli bombings is being carefully unfurled. It is meters long. A dozen demonstrators pick it up on one side, a dozen on the other. For example, the long, white carpet of names is carried through Rotterdam.

The funeral march last week in Rotterdam is one of the many pro-Palestine gatherings in the Netherlands. Thousands of people come there. The Israeli bombing of Gaza leaves virtually no one unmoved. These followed the bloody attack on Israelis by Hamas fighters on October 7. Muslim Dutch people often already felt strongly connected to the Palestinians. What does the war and violence do to the Muslim community?

They feel united, says mosque director Jacob van der Blom, who walks with his wife in the procession. Dutch Muslims are still divided along ethnic lines, he sees. Turkish-Dutch Muslims worry when a Turkish minister is not allowed to enter the Netherlands, Moroccan-Dutch Muslims celebrate together when Morocco wins in football. “But all Muslims are disgusted by the disaster unfolding in Gaza. They find each other in their sadness about this.”

In addition, Muslims feel support from non-Muslims with whom they protest side by side, in exceptional unity. Van der Blom not only sees radical, left-wing people standing up for the Palestinians, but also the ‘gray middle’, average Dutch people. Muslims experience their support as exceptional. “A very large group of Dutch people also want Israel to stop bombing Gaza,” says Azzedine (28). “We are going to the streets to make this clear to politicians,” says his wife Lara (22). The government is siding with Israel and abandoning the people in Gaza, they believe. Lara: “We hope that mayors and other people with power will also speak out.”

Safe place

Dutch Muslims have always felt very committed to Palestine, says Van der Blom. The slogan ‘From the river to the sea‘ which is regularly heard, should be interpreted as a freedom slogan, he says emphatically. “I speak to a lot of Muslims. They want a safe place for the Palestinians. The vast majority will not deny that that place should also be there for Jews.”

Many Dutch Muslims in the funeral procession talk about a strong religious bond. Lara: “We believe that the entire Muslim community is like one body. When someone is in pain, we all feel it.” But the catastrophe unfolding as Europe and the US watch is the main reason they want to speak out, Lara and Azzedine say. “This just has to stop.”

They don’t want their surname in the newspaper, because Azzedine works as developer at an American concern. They do not like pro-Palestinian views there, he suspects. So at work he keeps his opinions to himself.

Previously, Samar Hashish went on Instagram to “clear her head”, now she only sees pain there

People are cautious, confirms anthropologist Rahma Esther Bavelaar of the Meld Islamophobia foundation. After October 7, the foundation received dozens of reports – many more than before. She received a number of reports about employers ‘snooping’ on their employees’ social media and then addressing them on pro-Palestinian messages. “Like the woman who had a Palestinian flag as a profile picture on her private WhatsApp and was reprimanded by her employer.”

“We mainly see an increase in home, garden and kitchen Islamophobia,” says Bavelaar. Incidents in everyday life, such as a woman wearing a headscarf shouting “Hamas, Hamas”. A woman who works in a community center and was always allowed to pray there – but not after October 7. A 15-year-old boy who felt compelled to explicitly condemn Hamas in chemistry class.

Just as with the increased anti-Semitic incidents, Muslim hatred is mainly visible on social media. Hate messages were sent there quickly, says Bavelaar. Young people in particular have to deal with this. In addition, the foundation received reports ranging from smashed windows at a mosque in Culemborg to a literary contract that, according to Bavelaar, was canceled because the writer spoke negatively about Israel.

Also read

Praying under high tension: the Gaza war in a mosque, a synagogue and a church

Safety risk

Muslims are viewed with suspicion by the government, or sometimes even seen as a security risk without reason, says Bavelaar. That distrust seeps into society. Distrust is fueled by major events such as now happening in Gaza. “Muslims do not feel free to express their solidarity with the Palestinians.”

Ruşen Koç also sees it happening: the loyalty of Muslims in Europe is once again being doubted because of a conflict somewhere else. Koç, a 27-year-old entrepreneur from The Hague, senses this in certain language use. “Then people talk about ‘Islamic extremist violence against Israel’. The blame is indirectly placed on Muslims.”

But, he says combatively, the younger generation no longer accepts that. “We don’t need anyone’s approval. As a Muslim you are allowed to be pro-Palestine. That does not give others the right to doubt your loyalty or your Dutch citizenship.”

The need was great, he noticed, to get together with like-minded people. Together with Qasim Arif, he founded the Creative Muslim Club earlier this year, an organization committed to bringing Muslim creatives together. They decided to hold gatherings in different cities to meet that need. “After October 7, we saw that many people became overstimulated by everything that was happening.” He himself is particularly touched by the position taken by Dutch politicians. “They tolerate everything and even abstain from voting. Then I get the feeling that I am alone in this fight for justice.”

Mental toughness

He doesn’t stand alone. The first of the gatherings was attended by more than fifty people, with an average age between 20 and 35 years. Comfy, a grassroots organization that organized the meeting, gave a lecture on how to increase your mental resilience. Koç: “We felt united.”

It’s different when you work with non-Muslims, says a 40-year-old woman who only wants to talk to the newspaper anonymously. She is just leaving a restaurant after a dinner in Amsterdam. “I work in a large white organization in a big city. I have always enjoyed working there. We do a lot on social issues. Arrange gender-neutral toilets. Questions about climate awareness. Organize fundraising campaigns for Ukraine. Have rainbow gatherings. But now? Now it’s quiet. Nobody talks about it because ‘we don’t want to choose sides’.”

She sighs after being asked what that does to her. “That is very demotivating. And it makes me slightly rebellious. I don’t work with my heart anymore. It always felt like a team and now I think: can you be trusted?” Her company urges her to keep walking.

The constant stream of videos and photos on social media makes it almost impossible to distance yourself from the war in Israel and Gaza, says Samar Hashish (27 years old) from The Hague. Previously, she went to Instagram when she wanted to clear her head. “But now I only see dead babies there. And people with amputated body parts. Especially a lot of pain and sadness.”

Powerless feeling

She works in the field of human rights and is affiliated with Represent Yourself. This platform wants to encourage young people, often with a migration background, to vote. The flow of images creates a powerless feeling. Hashish: “So then I start looking for ways to be productive and to contribute.”

Inspired by an American friend, Hashish came together with friends Oumaima and Fatema to set up an email campaign. “The American had posted a tutorial on how to ask representatives to commit themselves to an end to the war. We decided to do the same in the Netherlands.”

The three women collected the contact details of MPs, drafted a sample text and provided a link. “We thought: at least now we have done something small for the people in our area.”

However, the reach was much greater than expected, as a tweet from CDA MP Mustapha Amhaouch showed. He gave in to that real time see how the emails flow in. They have now started a second round, now with all MPs and MEPs.

And yet, she says angrily: “People keep dying. How can our politicians, from the city of human rights after all, allow this?” In such moments of frustration, she draws support from her faith. Hashish: “A well-known verse from the Quran reads in English ‘with hardship comes ease‘. Being able to rely on a higher power is a great source of strength for me.”

“The other day I took an Uber and the 23-year-old behind the wheel said: I’m not going to vote. Then I say: but do you see what is happening now? If such a conversation ends with: okay, maybe I will vote after all, I feel like I have done my best.”

With the cooperation of Karel Smouter