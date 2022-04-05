Dhe FC Bayern Munich has to worry about the three points from the 4-1 victory in the Bundesliga at SC Freiburg. The Breisgauer appealed against the rating of the game because the German record champions temporarily had twelve players on the pitch in the game on Saturday. The case is now the responsibility of the sports court of the German Football Association.

What the DFB sports court is: The DFB sports court is the association’s first instance of sports law. It is responsible for violations by clubs, players, coaches, officials and referees against legal regulations of the DFB and DFL in connection with national games. In addition, there are other responsibilities, such as for objections to the game rating of national games or for financial disputes on the occasion of the staging of national games, according to the DFB website.

Who decides on the appeal of SC Freiburg: The chairman of the DFB sports court is Stephan Oberholz. The man from Leipzig was named as the successor to Hans E. Lorenz at the DFB Bundestag last month. Oberholz also presided over the proceedings regarding the abandonment of the match between VfL Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach after assistant referee Christian Gittelmann was injured by a cup thrown. In addition to Oberholz, another 35 members belong to the sports court.

How it goes on: The competent DFB sports court will now first obtain statements from those involved in the proceedings. After the comments have been received and evaluated, the committee will decide on the further progress of the procedure. The association did not provide any information about the period. The procedure can be negotiated both in writing and orally.

What other instances are there: An appeal can be made within a week of the verdict being announced. This would then be heard in federal court. Its judgment is final within the association. Achim Späth has been the chairman of the DFB Federal Court since 2013.