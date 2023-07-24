DThe CSU came out of the board meeting on Monday with its own proposals on the subject of asylum, migration and integration. As the Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU leader Markus Söder said, Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann will work with the municipalities to develop a concept for how the principle of benefits in kind can be enforced more in asylum procedures. This should apply in particular to those asylum seekers who have already been rejected. In their case, according to Herrmann, “monetary benefits should be reduced as much as possible”.

Greater use should also be made of the possibility of encouraging asylum seekers to work, including non-profit ones. This should also include rejected asylum seekers. Alexander Dobrindt, head of the CSU state group in the Bundestag, emphasized that work is also “part of the integration process”. Anyone who refuses to do so must expect benefit cuts. Dobrindt said after the board meeting that in no other European country do rejected asylum seekers receive such high financial benefits as in Germany. “The incentives must be reduced.” This is the only way to limit the numbers. There is a need for “a benefit system for refugees below the citizen’s income”.