The consequences of freezing rain at the Domodedovo airport have been eliminated, the air harbor has returned to normal operation, reports TASS…

As the press service of Domodedovo told the agency, at 21:00 Moscow time the airport served 187 departing flights. By the end of the day, another 26 planes will take off from the air harbor.

“We apologize to all passengers who have encountered flight delays today,” the press service said.

We will remind, today at the airports of the Russian capital against the backdrop of bad weather, 149 flights were delayed and canceled. In particular, 78 flights were delayed at Domodedovo in the morning.

Eyewitnesses reported that thousands of passengers have accumulated in the terminals of the air harbor, who cannot fly from Moscow to the regions. From 08:45 to 14:00 52 flights departed from the airport. Another 43 aircraft were awaiting departure at 14:30.