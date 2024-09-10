After more than four years away from Mexican television, the legendary show “El chavo del 8”, created by the late actor and comedian Roberto Gómez Bolaños, returns in style. The more than 200 episodes of this iconic TV show, starring “Chespirito”, Florinda Meza, Carlos Villagran, Maria Antonieta de las Nieves, Edgar Vivar, Ruben Aguirre, Angelines Fernandez and Raul “Chato” Padilla, It will be broadcast again through the “Las Estrellas” channel and the ViX streaming platform, both owned by TelevisaUnivisión.

In July 2020, Roberto Gómez Bolaños’ programs, “Chespirito”, such as “El chavo del 8” or “El Chapulín Colorado”, stopped broadcasting not only on Mexican television, but in many Latin American countries, when the contract with Televisa for the literary rights for the broadcasts ended.When the comedian died, his son, the film and television producer Roberto Gómez Fernández, president of Grupo Chespirito, inherited the literary rights to the programs and as they could not reach a good agreement with the television station, they were taken off the air.

Now, by reaching an agreement with Grupo Chespirito (responsible for preserving and bringing the legacy of Roberto Gómez Bolaños to new generations), TelevisaUnivisión celebrates The return of “El Chavo del 8” to Mexican television and to most Latin American countriesafter more than four years of absence from the screens.

“The historic series created by Roberto Gomez Bolanosand which launched the characters of ‘El Chavo’, ‘Mrs. Florinda’, ‘La Chilindrina’, ‘Quico’, ‘Don Ramón’, ‘Professor Jirafales’, ‘Mrs. Clotilde’, ‘Mr. Barriga’, ‘Ñoño’ and ‘La Popis’returns to the screens of TelevisaUnivisión and ViX for the delight of all fans of this series and the new generations, who will surely enjoy its brilliant adventures, lessons and popular sayings,” TelevisaUnivisión said in a statement.

Starting next September 18, all episodes of “El chavo del 8” will be available in Mexico and Latin America through the ViX streaming platform. In addition, Starting next October 16, in Mexico, two daily episodes will be broadcast from Monday to Friday on “Las Estrellas” (Televisa’s flagship channel), at 1:30 p.m..

“The return of ‘El Chavo’ will include all 273 episodes of this iconic comedy series that has marked a milestone in Hispanic American television. We are delighted to once again enjoy these beloved characters with millions of families.”

Last April, Florinda Meza reported in a statement that she was seeking to reach an agreement with the children of Roberto Gomez Bolanos (the fruit of his marriage to Graciela Fernández), so that his programs would return to television and preserve his legacy. “In his will, he named me as his representative to protect his characters from misuse, and what worse use can be made of the legacy of a genius than to bury it, to freeze it for almost 4 years. I have never sought a conflict with the children of the love of my life, Roberto’s last will requires me to intervene to protect his legacy, because he trusted me and so he arranged it in his will. If they want, we can solve this immediately; it is urgent that laughter returns to homes.”

Join our Show’s WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities