For the first time in four months, in January the Rural Real Estate Market Activity Index (InCAIR) rose by 21% compared to December and measured 37.59 points, according to the report prepared by the Argentine Chamber of Rural Realtors.

This indicator measures the level of activity in the sales and leasing of fields in the main productive regions of Argentina.

“January recorded the highest value surveyed for a seasonal month, as it is the first of the year. There is a slow reactivation and a marked increase in consultations ”, highlighted from Cair.

For the entity, the trend was influenced by the increase in the price of grains and meat, and also the expectations of a weakening of the dollar in the future.

The index is made from a survey among the entity’s partners throughout the country. The number of advertisements for fields for sale or rent and the rural operations carried out in the period analyzed are also taken into account.