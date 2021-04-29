A.When I went to the bank in January of this year and paid in money to cover the rental costs for the shop, I had it in black and white on the bank statement: You don’t really have anything on it and just pay. At some point the money will be gone. I don’t want to pay any more, otherwise our age cushion will be too hard. In addition, my husband and I need one or two things that a healthy person does not need. I’ve been on dialysis since I had cancer, my husband had a stroke. Our savings must not continue to shrink. So we had to pull the rip cord.

The last day will be August 31st. We then have to go out so that the landlord can renovate the shop and rent it out again. I’m in the process of doing the inventory. Several hundred pairs of shoes are stored here, most recently the value of goods was 100,000 euros. You have to order the seasonal goods beforehand. You can’t sell them normally, you can’t store them, you have to sell them off at a reduced rate and hardly make any profit with them. My shoes cost an average of 70 euros upwards to buy. The buyer pays almost nothing. I have to be happy when I get a margin of 20 euros per pair. I’ll send them the list soon and they’ll tell me what they want to pay.

You don’t get much for the goods anymore

If I had given up my business two or three years ago, I would have gotten even more money. But now that so many are giving up, when there is so much mass on the market, you don’t get much for the goods. To be honest, I have no other choice. What else should I do with the shoes? It doesn’t work on Ebay. These are small Italian quality brands from manufacturers that nobody is looking for. You have to see my shoes, you have to feel them.



“Touching a well-made shoe is a fulfillment for me”: Refuses in her camp.

When I think about what my grandfather achieved in the war and after the war, it is tragic that I am now unable to find any way to save our business, the Birgmaier shoe store. I am a fourth generation shoe retailer. It started with my great grandparents, then my grandparents took over. My aunt Maria eventually ran the Selg shoe store on Tegernseer Landstrasse. Unfortunately, I couldn’t study there because my aunt didn’t have a training certificate, so I did an apprenticeship elsewhere. With my shop, I have followed the traditions of my grandmother and aunt and consistently adopted their quality awareness. Now it’s just awful. Uncles and aunts from my family would have offered me money to keep the business going, but I said, folks, I don’t see any base. It feels like I want to build something on water. But I don’t have a guilty conscience towards my family, because even the financial aid would not have helped in the long term.

650 euros bridging aid

Since the lockdown measures came into force in February 2020, I have almost no income, but I have to cope with ancillary costs of 2,500 euros for rent, electricity and tax advice for my shop every month. You can forget about the government grants I was supposed to get. In the first lockdown I was allowed to submit the application myself and received a one-off payment of 2000 euros, so not even a rent. In the second lockdown, the application was only allowed to be submitted by my tax advisor, and I received a one-off 650 euros. The tax advisor charged 100 euros for this.