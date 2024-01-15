Joke Verheul was married three times and lost her life partner four times. Yet the 85-year-old from IJsselstein has a rock-solid belief in love. So last week she married her childhood friend Coen van Kasteel (88). Soon they will also say yes to each other in church. “We laugh a bit and want to see a lot together.”
