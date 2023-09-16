‘After: forever’ is the last film in the saga inspired by the novels of Anna Todd and this week it arrived in theaters in Peru. This film will mark the outcome of the love story between Tessa and Hardin, who at the end of ‘After: Ever Happy’ left us with the feeling of whether the couple will get back together or not. Find out all the details so you don’t miss the premiere of this fifth installment starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford.

When does ‘After: para siempre’ premiere in Peru?

‘After: forever’, or ‘After Everything’, premieres TODAY,Thursday, September 14, 2023, in theaters in Peru. In this latest installment, we will know how the story of the passionate romance between Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford) will end. Furthermore, to the surprise of Peruvians, a compatriot lent her voice for the Spanish dubbing: the announcer Gianina Portugal.

In which cinemas in Peru can you see ‘After: forever’?

The film ‘After: para siempre’ will be available in Peruvian cinemas nationwide from the aforementioned date. This fifth installment is the first in the franchise not to be based on a specific novel by Anna Todd, since the author, so far, has not published the continuation of her work ‘After: Ever Happy’.

In which Cineplanet theaters can you see ‘After: forever’?

Below, these are the headquarters of Cineplanet where ‘After: forever’ can be seen in Peru. This film is available both in its original language with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish.

Cineplanet Alcázar

Cineplanet Arequipa

Cineplanet Arequipa Paseo Central

Cineplanet Arequipa Real Plaza

Cineplanet Brazil

Cineplanet Cajamarca

Cineplanet Caminos del Inca

Cineplanet Canto Grande

Cineplanet Center

Cineplanet Civic Center

Cineplanet Chiclayo Real Plaza

Cineplanet Comas

Cineplanet Cusco

Cineplanet El Polo

Cineplanet Civil Guard

Cineplanet Huancayo Real Plaza

Cineplanet Huánuco Real Plaza

Cineplanet Juliaca

Cineplanet La Molina

Cineplanet Lurín

Cineplanet Mall Aventura Chiclayo

Cineplanet Mall del Sur

Cineplanet North

Cineplanet Piura

Cineplanet Piura Real Plaza

Cineplanet Plaza Santa Catalina

Cineplanet Spring

Cineplanet Pro

Cineplanet Pucallpa

Cineplanet Puno

Cineplanet Puruchuco

Cineplanet Risso

Cineplanet Salaverry

Cineplanet San Borja

Cineplanet San Miguel

Cineplanet Santa Clara

Cineplanet Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza

Cineplanet Tacna

Cineplanet Trujillo Center

Cineplanet Trujillo Real Plaza

Cineplanet Window

Cineplanet Villa el Salvador

Cineplanet Villa María del Triunfo.

‘After: forever’ is a youth romantic drama film. Photo: LR composition/Diamond Films

In which Cinemark theaters to see ‘After: forever’?

The cinema chain Cinemark It will also feature the film ‘After: para siempre’ from its premiere. Below, these are the theaters where the fifth installment starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford will be available.

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Gamarra

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark Plaza Lima Sur

Cinemark Bellavista

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)

Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa

Huancayo Cinema

Huánuco Cinema

Cinemark Piura

Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.

