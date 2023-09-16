‘After: forever’ is the last film in the saga inspired by the novels of Anna Todd and this week it arrived in theaters in Peru. This film will mark the outcome of the love story between Tessa and Hardin, who at the end of ‘After: Ever Happy’ left us with the feeling of whether the couple will get back together or not. Find out all the details so you don’t miss the premiere of this fifth installment starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford.
When does ‘After: para siempre’ premiere in Peru?
‘After: forever’, or ‘After Everything’, premieres TODAY,Thursday, September 14, 2023, in theaters in Peru. In this latest installment, we will know how the story of the passionate romance between Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford) will end. Furthermore, to the surprise of Peruvians, a compatriot lent her voice for the Spanish dubbing: the announcer Gianina Portugal.
In which cinemas in Peru can you see ‘After: forever’?
The film ‘After: para siempre’ will be available in Peruvian cinemas nationwide from the aforementioned date. This fifth installment is the first in the franchise not to be based on a specific novel by Anna Todd, since the author, so far, has not published the continuation of her work ‘After: Ever Happy’.
In which Cineplanet theaters can you see ‘After: forever’?
Below, these are the headquarters of Cineplanet where ‘After: forever’ can be seen in Peru. This film is available both in its original language with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish.
- Cineplanet Alcázar
- Cineplanet Arequipa
- Cineplanet Arequipa Paseo Central
- Cineplanet Arequipa Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Brazil
- Cineplanet Cajamarca
- Cineplanet Caminos del Inca
- Cineplanet Canto Grande
- Cineplanet Center
- Cineplanet Civic Center
- Cineplanet Chiclayo Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Comas
- Cineplanet Cusco
- Cineplanet El Polo
- Cineplanet Civil Guard
- Cineplanet Huancayo Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Huánuco Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Juliaca
- Cineplanet La Molina
- Cineplanet Lurín
- Cineplanet Mall Aventura Chiclayo
- Cineplanet Mall del Sur
- Cineplanet North
- Cineplanet Piura
- Cineplanet Piura Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Plaza Santa Catalina
- Cineplanet Spring
- Cineplanet Pro
- Cineplanet Pucallpa
- Cineplanet Puno
- Cineplanet Puruchuco
- Cineplanet Risso
- Cineplanet Salaverry
- Cineplanet San Borja
- Cineplanet San Miguel
- Cineplanet Santa Clara
- Cineplanet Santa Clara Qhatu Plaza
- Cineplanet Tacna
- Cineplanet Trujillo Center
- Cineplanet Trujillo Real Plaza
- Cineplanet Window
- Cineplanet Villa el Salvador
- Cineplanet Villa María del Triunfo.
In which Cinemark theaters to see ‘After: forever’?
The cinema chain Cinemark It will also feature the film ‘After: para siempre’ from its premiere. Below, these are the theaters where the fifth installment starring Hero Fiennes-Tiffin and Josephine Langford will be available.
- Cinemark Angamos
- Cinemark Gamarra
- Cinemark Jockey Plaza
- Cinemark Plaza Lima Sur
- Cinemark Bellavista
- Cinemark San Miguel
- Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)
- Cinemark Mall Aventura Plaza Arequipa
- Huancayo Cinema
- Huánuco Cinema
- Cinemark Piura
- Cinemark Mall Plaza Trujillo.
