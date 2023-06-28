Dhe effects of large forest fires in Canada are currently not only being felt in US cities such as Chicago. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), satellite images show that a cloud of smoke arrived in western Europe on Sunday at a height of five to ten kilometers. The air mass is now moving eastwards. “Most of the smoke was transported to the Mediterranean region, which is why it was better seen there,” it said.

According to the calculations, the highest concentrations over Germany will be reached on Thursday over northern Germany and on Friday over southern Germany. However, it is unlikely that the smoke will be transported down to the ground. “Most of it will stay up,” said a spokesman. “After that, it will be transported east.”

A look at the satellite map shows that the further the cloud of smoke is from its origin, the lower the proportion of biomass. It therefore remains to be seen how visible the cloud will be when it arrives over Germany.

Numerous fires have been raging in Canada for weeks. The smoke had already reached the north-east coast of the USA and darkened the sky over New York, among other things. The fires temporarily made the Canadian metropolis of Montreal the city with the worst air quality in the world.