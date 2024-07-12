Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 20:27

Rio Grande do Sul has confirmed 25 deaths from leptospirosis, just over two months after the historic floods that devastated the region. According to the state Health Department, only one of the deaths was not related to the floods.

The fatal cases were registered in 20 cities between April 26 and this Friday afternoon: Estrela (1), Capela de Santana (1), Rio Grande (1), Pelotas (1), Venâncio Aires (1), Três Coroas (1), Travesseiro (1), Sapucaia do Sul (1), Igrejinha (1), Guaíba (1), Encantado (1), Charqueadas (1), Cachoeirinha (1), Alecrim (1), Canoas (1), Viamão (1), São Leopoldo (1), Alvorada (2), Novo Hamburgo (2) and Porto Alegre (4).

Another six deaths in São Jerônimo (1), Esteio (1), Pelotas (2), Viamão (1) and São Leopoldo (1) remain under investigation.

According to the secretariat, 6,877 cases of leptospirosis were reported in the state. Of these, 607 (8.8%) were confirmed, 2,705 (39.3%) were discarded and 3,559 (51.8%) remain under investigation.

The disease and protective measures

Leptospirosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira and is usually acquired through contact with water or soil contaminated by the urine of infected animals, mainly rats. For this reason, floods are recognized as environments conducive to the spread of the disease.

People who have been in flooded areas and present symptoms compatible with the disease, such as fever, lack of appetite, muscle pain (especially in the calf), headache and vomiting, should seek care and report contact with flood water.

It is important to emphasize that self-medication is not recommended. In mild cases, the recommendation is that treatment be provided on an outpatient basis. In severe cases, hospitalization should be immediate to avoid complications and reduce the chances of death.

Other notifications

In addition to the cases of leptospirosis, up until this Friday, the 12th, the State Health Surveillance Center recorded 1,070 accidents with venomous animals, 703 (65.7%) of them with spiders, and 4,561 cases of anti-rabies care.