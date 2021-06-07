D.he minesweeper rat, Magawa, who was awarded a medal, is retiring after five years of successful service in Cambodia. The seven-year-old rodent, who was once trained by experts from the Belgian aid organization Apopo, is a hero, the newspaper “Phnom Penh Post” praised on Monday. The animal had helped make a total of 225,000 square meters of land accessible again. For this life-saving work, it was the first rat ever to receive the UK’s highest animal medal in 2020. Magawa was given a small gold medal on a blue ribbon around his neck for his bravery.

The Southeast Asian country is still grappling with the aftermath of decades of internal conflict. It is still one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Most of the explosive devices come from the decades of terror of the Khmer Rouge from 1975.

The giant hamster rat from Tanzania came to Cambodia at the age of nine months and was trained there. According to Apopo, she sniffed 71 land mines and 38 unexploded explosive devices. According to the media, there are currently 40 minesweeping rats working in the country that wants to become mine-free by 2025.

The Cambodian Mine Action Center (CMAC) announced that Magawa would be staying at the center in Siem Reap on a well-deserved retirement and helping to train other rats for the difficult work. “He has a lot of experience,” said CMAC director general Heng Ratana of the “Phnom Penh Post”. “With his help, it will be easier for our employees to train new rats.”