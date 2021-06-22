The more than seventy conversations that informer Mariëtte Hamer had – not only with political leaders, but also with numerous external experts – did not lead to a new cabinet after more than five weeks.

Hamer has, however, been able to identify a broad substantive agenda, on which at least six parties agree. Please note: this means that the parties agree on the topics that should be addressed by politicians in the coming years. And that they want to help come up with solutions for that. This does not mean that the six parties referred to – VVD, D66, CDA, PvdA, GroenLinks and the ChristenUnie – agree on the content of those solutions.

Hamer distinguishes four main parts, with two different speeds.

1 The big topics for a coalition agreement

Under the heading ‘Transition policy and the other major themes’, Hamer lists seven topics that are part of a new coalition agreement. It is up to Mark Rutte (VVD) and Sigrid Kaag (D66) to formulate an agenda for the negotiating table ‘in outline’, in which at least two other parties will then join in order to arrive at a majority coalition.

It concerns topics such as combating inequalities in education and in the labor market, reforming the tax and benefits system. About the necessary sustainability of the economy, whereby an ‘additional climate task’ must be combined with strengthening the ‘earning capacity’ of the Netherlands. About the crisis in the housing market – “Where do we build approximately 1 million extra homes until 2030?” – in combination with the nitrogen problem. About security and Europe. And, after the corona crisis, it is of course also about healthcare. How can the healthcare system be made ‘future-proof and accessible’? Hamer touches on the costly and politically sensitive subject of higher pay for healthcare staff. After much hassle and delay, the House adopted a motion on this earlier this year, with the support of the current coalition partners D66 and CU.

2 “Restoring Health” to Society

Now that the country seems to be crawling out of the crisis, both around the pandemic and economically, according to Hamer “recovery and aftercare policies” are needed to make society “healthy, resilient and agile”. This concerns measures that “really cannot wait” for a new cabinet, but which must already be arranged in the budget for 2022 – in three months it will be Prinsjesdag.

For the short term, Hamer again distinguishes many major topics, which partly overlap with the themes for a new coalition agreement (education, work, sustainable economy), and partly should serve as a start (for example, overdue maintenance, in infrastructure and defence).

3 The ‘challenges’, which require major political choices

Hamer’s last block is called ‘Urgent challenges’, for which ‘there is no time to lose’, but which require further consultation because of ‘their complexity and/or coherence’. Read: here too, major political choices must be made that must be able to count on broad support in the House of Representatives. There is also a lot of overlap here with the topics from the first two categories: nitrogen crisis, climate policy, housing shortage, labor market, pandemic and benefits system.

4 After the Allowances Affair: the democratic legal order

Hamer provides a separate advice for an organizational theme that arises from the Allowances affair: the democratic legal order. According to Hamer, an agenda of seven points will require further elaboration during the formation, whether or not with the help of a working group of the House of Representatives.