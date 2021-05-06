After five unsuccessful attempts, SpaceX was able to land its prototype interplanetary rocket Starship at its base in Texas without exploding.

In total it cost nine attempts: the first trial occurred at the end of 2019. Then another seven followed that ended in RUD, acronyms that correspond to Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly, Unforeseen Quick Disassembly. It basically means that they crashed.

On Wednesday, May 5, Starship serial number 15 (SN15) successfully completed the fifth flight test to high altitude of a prototype Starship.

As in previous Starship high-altitude flight tests, the SN15 was powered during the climb by three Raptor engines, each of which shut down in sequence before the vehicle reached apogee, approximately 10 km above sea level.

SN15 transitioned from propellant to internal header tanks, containing landing thruster, before reorienting for reentry and a controlled aerodynamic descent.

Four failed attempts before success. AFP photo

Starship prototype descended under active aerodynamic control, achieved by the independent movement of two front and two rear wings on the vehicle.

All four flaps were activated by an on-board flight computer to control Starship’s attitude during flight and allowed a Accurate landing at the intended location.

The SN15’s Raptor engines were turned back on when the vehicle performed the landing flip maneuver immediately prior to landing for a nominal landing on the platform.

Sopace X explained in a statement that these Starship test flights are aimed at enhancing the understanding and development of “a fully reusable transport system designed to carry both crew and cargo on long-duration interplanetary flights, helping humanity return to the Moon and travel to Mars and beyond. “

The prototype landed successfully. AFP

Starlink, in its prime

In another of the areas in which Elon Musk’s aerospace company operates, it launched the Falcon 9 into space this Tuesday with a new batch of 60 satellites for your Starlink internet network, after finding favorable atmospheric conditions for the mission.

The launch took place at the scheduled time, 15:01 local time, from the Cape Canaveral Space Station complex (East Florida), and nine minutes later the reusable part completed its return flight to land successfully in a floating platform in the Atlantic.

The Falcon 9 reusable rocket from two phases took off with the pack of 60 satellites at the top and nine minutes later phase one of the spacecraft managed to return to earth and land on the platform baptized as “Of Course I Still Love You”, located in the Atlantic about 400 miles (630 km).

Antenna for satellite Internet connection. Photo DPA

The crisp images transmitted by SpaceX showed the impeccable progress of the mission phase by phase, from the launch of the rocket to the space separation of the satellite “packet” that were in orbit to the earth.

The agency’s monitoring team welcomed with applause the moment when, nine minutes later, the rocket returned to the planet landed with precision at the designated point of the floating marine platform.

This mission is part of SpaceX’s “Starlink” program, which aims to put a large number of satellites into orbit artificial for the creation of the aforementioned internet network.

This is the “ninth landing of this propellant (Falcon 9) on the platform ‘Of Course I Still Love You’,” the agency highlighted on its Twitter account.

Last Sunday the first manned commercial mission developed by NASA in conjunction with SpaceX concluded with the return of the Dragon capsule and its four astronauts on board to Earth, after their stay on the International Space Station (ISS).

Elon Musk, CEO of Starlink. NYT photo

