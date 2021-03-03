“Normally, we have 16 intensive care beds in our ward. There, we went to 40 (+ 250%), including a part to patients outside Covid, this time. For five months, the tension is very important, and the teams are literally on the edge of the precipice. After a very trying start to 2020, weariness is at its peak, and patient care is feeling the effects. Our goal is to avoid the sorting of patients by all means. That’s why we gradually increased the number of beds. But here we come to the end. However, Seine-Saint-Denis has a very high incidence rate (more than 400), much higher than the Moselle for example.

Today, we do not see how to contain such a situation without serious containment. With a school closure? I fear that we will be forced to. For more than two weeks we have been asking the government for stronger restrictions to break the resumption of the epidemic due to the English variant, which represents 90% of positive cases here. And nothing is happening. However, even strict confinement would only produce its effects after two weeks. Worse, if we were content to confine the weekend, the possible benefits would not be visible for three weeks, a month … However, the threat that hangs over us is to refuse patients in intensive care! Patients whose profile seems to change: their average age has gone from 63 to 57 years, over the last week. And 40% are under 55 years old. It is understandable that there are fewer elderly patients who were able to be protected by the beginnings of vaccination. But we cannot understand why we have so many seriously affected young patients. Moreover, living with the virus, as we are trying to do, promotes the appearance of variants. This is a real problem. The only solution to this is vaccination. However, we are not going fast enough at all. Try to make an appointment with Doctolib in Seine-Saint-Denis, and you will see… ”