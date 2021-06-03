After being hospitalized for five days for pneumonia associated with the coronavirus, the Buenos Aires Chief of Cabinet, Felipe Miguel, announced this Thursday that he was released from the hospital and that he will now return home to continue his recovery.

“I was discharged and I’m going home with my family to finish my recovery. Thank you all for the good energy and love. Let’s move on!”, He wrote on his Twitter account.

Miguel had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, May 22. After several days locked up at home, with fever and cough, his doctors advised him to hospitalize him since in the controls he appeared a mild pneumonia associated with the coronavirus that caused him problems in oxygen saturation.

He was transferred to the Italian Hospital where he was housed in the Covid area but in a common room. There he was under medical supervision and due to pneumonia they had to give him oxygen.

Now with the discharge he must continue under medical supervision and complete recovery will begin. In principle, Buenos Aires sources assured that he will spend a few days at home and little by little he will resume the activity. His doctors advised him to go step by step.

Miguel was not the only Horacio Rodríguez Larreta official who was infected with coronavirus in recent days.

The Secretary General and Secretary for International Relations of the City, Fernando Straface, and the Minister of Finance, Martin Mura, they also had Covid. All three were infected at the same time after participating in the same meeting.

Straface had pneumonia and was admitted to the Los Arcos Sanatorium. “Although he evolved well, he went through complications and even remained in intensive care for a few days. He was already discharged and little by little he resumed his activities in the Buenos Aires government.

Mura was admitted to the Sanatorio de la Providencia on Sunday, after being isolated for four days. “Before the appearance of symptoms such as fever and bodily discomfort” he was transferred and is “stable and recovering favorably,” they said in his environment.