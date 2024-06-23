Home page World

The island of Hydra is located 65 kilometers southwest of Athens. The island’s only pine forest burned. © Angelos Tzortzinis/dpa

For entertainment on a superyacht, the crew lit fireworks in the immediate vicinity of the island of Hydra, where the island’s only pine forest went up in flames. This has consequences.

Athens – The Greek authorities have arrested 13 crew members of a yacht as suspected arsonists. Despite constant warnings about the extreme risk of fire, they are said to have lit fireworks off the coast of the popular holiday island of Hydra on Saturday night to entertain the passengers. The sparks set fire to the island’s only pine forest.

The perpetrators tried to extinguish the initial flames, but then called the fire brigade and left. Passing boats observed the incident and reported it to the authorities, Greek media reported, citing the coast guard. The arrested people will be brought before the courts, the fire brigade said.

The mayor of the island was furious about the incident in a television interview. He said that the island community itself would also report the people involved, independently of the central authorities. Meanwhile, the fire brigade was able to get the fire under control late on Saturday evening using helicopters.

The penalties for intentional or negligent arson were significantly increased in Greece last year. In addition to fines in the five-figure range, prison sentences of up to ten years can now be imposed even for negligent arson.

The risk of forest fires will remain high in several regions of central Greece throughout the weekend, the Greek civil protection agency said. However, as a fire service spokesman announced this morning, most of the fires have been brought under control. dpa