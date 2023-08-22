Nfter the devastating fires on Maui in the US state of Hawaii that killed well over a hundred people, US President Joe Biden visited the disaster area. Upon his arrival, the President and First Lady Jill Biden were greeted by Josh Green, Governor of Hawaii, among others. The presidential couple flew over the disaster area in a helicopter. They wanted to get a “first-hand” picture of the devastation and talk about the next steps for reconstruction, it said.

Among other things, Biden also made a tour of the particularly affected town of Lahaina, which had around 13,000 inhabitants before the accident. During his visit to Maui, which lasted several hours, meetings with emergency services, survivors and officials were also on the agenda.

The number of dead after the fires on the island has now risen to at least 114, as the responsible district administration announced on Sunday. The number of victims could still rise, hundreds of people were still missing. Helpers continued to search the burned-out building with cadaver dogs. The district announced that 85 percent of these had now been inspected.

Authorities are criticized for reacting to the accident

The fires had spread rapidly on the island of Maui and the neighboring island of Hawaii – also known as the Big Island. Popular with tourists, the historic town of Lahaina on Maui’s west coast was almost completely destroyed. The civil protection authority had come under criticism for its handling of the accident – among other things, because no siren alarm had been triggered.







Leading Republicans had also criticized that the aid was inadequate and poorly organized. Former President Donald Trump called it a “shame” that his successor Biden didn’t react faster. The White House, on the other hand, said the US President had waited to visit the island so as not to distract from the rescue work.

Biden’s spokeswoman, Olivia Dalton, told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president was expecting an “emotional day” as he planned to talk to survivors.