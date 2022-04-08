These works were on their way back to Russia via Finland, after being loaned to museums in Italy and Japan.

Observers believe that this incident falls within the context of the expansion of the confrontation between Russia and the West, to include cultural and artistic aspects, pointing out in this regard to similar incidents related to the banning of Russian cultural, literary and sports symbols in a number of Western countries..

Perhaps the most anger about this step in cultural circles around the world is its denunciation of the inclusion of culture in the furnace of political and economic conflicts between countries and its transformation into a mere tool of war, while supposedly expressing deep common moral and spiritual values ​​that cross policy differences and conflicts of interests and influence..

Commenting on the expansion of the Western confrontation with Russia to include cultural and artistic fields, the head of the Russian-Arab Cultural Center, in Saint Petersburg, Muslim Shaito, told Sky News Arabia: “This reflects that we are facing a civil and cultural war between Washington and its allies on the one hand, and Moscow on the one hand.” Side”.

And he continues: “This is why we see the overriding in the fight against Russian culture and its symbols, which is known for its antiquity, pluralism, and celebration of the various national, religious and sectarian components of the Russian Federation, in pursuit of ensuring the supremacy of the American cultural pattern of consumption around the world, based on a set of simple values ​​pumped by means of distance and not social communication as I call it, With the aim of molding the world and stereotyping global societies according to an American unilateral vision“.

“Finland does not have the right to arbitrarily confiscate valuable Russian cultural and artistic pieces and works, under the pretext of its adherence to the European sanctions imposed on Moscow, neither legally nor morally,” Shaito added.

And he continues: “It is as if Finland confiscated tanks and missiles, not statues, and aesthetic and artistic sculptures that are not measured by a financial price because of their heritage, and Russia is able to respond forcefully to Finland and to those who incite it in various fields, but it still rises above that, out of strength and refraining from demonizing the other and fighting it even In its culture and symbols“.

For his part, art critic Bakhtiar Saad said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The involvement of culture in the current conflict between Russia and the West is a worrying indicator that pushes the conflict towards a dangerous horizon, and contributes to popular and societal mobilization in the countries concerned and active in This struggle against each other, and this is the foundation of long and harmful conflicts“.

He continues: “What is the wisdom of seizing statues, antiques, and archaeological and artistic sculptures, except to deepen the crisis and push it towards rooting to reach cultural and spiritual levels! This is like making cultural barricades and sowing hatred between global cultures, which are in the end tributaries that flow into the river of global culture.“.

Finnish customs confirmed that allowing these businesses to cross “contradicts the sanctions imposed by the European Union” in mid-March against Russia, in response to its war in Ukraine..

The director of the Finnish Customs Law Enforcement Department, Hanno Senkonen, explained that the three groups “contain works that cannot be evaluated, they are invaluable.”“.

“But for insurance reasons, the paintings, statues and other artifacts were estimated at a total amount of 42 million euros“.

Helsinki confirmed that Russian works and cultural objects will be preserved “until the situation clears up or until sanctions against Moscow are lifted.”