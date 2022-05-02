“The penalty imposed came after the report of the governor of the meeting, which referred to the throwing of projectiles during this match, which resulted in the penalty,” Saleh Bey Abboud told Algiers News Agency.

He added: “The penalty revealed by FIFA today, Monday, on its official website, does not concern the grievance file filed against referee Bacary Gassama, which remains within the jurisdiction of the arbitration committee headed by Italian Pierluigi Collina, and not within the competence of the Disciplinary Committee.”

And the “Faf” had punished the Algerian Federation with a fine of 3,000 Swiss francs (less than 3,000 euros). Because of the use of fireworks in the stands, during the Cameroon match.

The Algerian Football Federation had submitted a complaint to the International Federation’s Disciplinary and Complaint Committees in order to replay the match, due to arbitration errors, which were described as “catastrophic.”