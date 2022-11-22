Hartz-IV, the welfare benefit introduced in 2005 under Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD), had an extraordinary influence on the German language. So there is the verb rum heartswhich means to hang around, or the almost promotional statement: Hartz-IV und der Tag gehört dir (Hartz-IV and the day is yours). In 2006, a hip-hop album was named after the scheme.

Now under another SPD chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and in particular under his Social Affairs Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), Hartz-IV is being buried. From January 1, 2023, Hartz-IV must be replaced by the ‘Citizen money‘which should be more social than the 2005 scheme.

Hartz-IV was seen as particularly harsh, especially coming from a social-democratic government, and is considered one of the causes of Schröder’s electoral defeat in 2005. Now there must be more money and less pressure on the recipients. Opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) called the design a way to process the “trauma of Hartz-IV”, “especially now that the labor market can use every employee”.

Last week, Heil’s bill was rejected by the Bundesrat, the representation of the sixteen states, in particular by the states governed by the CDU/CSU. Now Scholz’s coalition seems to be reaching a compromise with the Christian Democrats.

Still sanctions

The biggest point of contention was the sanctions for people who, for example, do not go to a job interview if this has been agreed with the employment office. The coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP wanted to suspend such sanctions for the first six months. Under pressure from the CDU/CSU, those six months of leniency expire.

Another objection of the CDU/CSU was the amount of equity capital that, according to the first draft, would remain unaffected. Initially that was 60,000 euros per person; that is now being adjusted downwards to 40,000 euros. The Christian Democrats also found the two years in which the rental costs – regardless of their amount – to be taken over too long: that will now be one year.

The increase in the monthly benefit by more than 50 euros to 502 euros for a single adult was supported by the CDU/CSU from the start. In addition, rental and heating costs and health insurance are reimbursed.

The debate about the Bürgergeld has been fierce in recent weeks. President of the employers’ association Rainer Dulger called the coalition’s concept “a thumping blow to people who go to work every morning.” The CDU also thought so Bürgergeld in its original form did not encourage people enough to take up work, always with reference to the many vacancies. CSU Chairman and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder called himself “the advocate of the industrious”.

Almost equal to a low wage

According to studies, the Bürgergeld provides no more than a low-wage job, so the argument of the Christian Democrats does not hold; the fact that the difference between a poorly paid job and the citizen’s money is not great is mainly due to the low hourly wage. Earlier this year, the CDU/CSU opposed the government’s decision to raise the minimum wage to 12 euros per hour. That 12 euros per hour is nevertheless the minimum since October.

In Germany, approximately 5.6 million people are currently receiving Hartz-IV, of which 3.8 million are of working age and not incapacitated for work. The Bundesrat has to do it next Friday Approve Bürgergeld so that those 5.6 million people will benefit by more than 50 euros in January.

By the name Bürgergeld, many critics pretended the new scheme heralded a basic income; there is no such thing. In addition to the monthly benefit, recipients must apply for various other benefits, such as child benefit. According to the current definition, a basic income should make further social allowances superfluous and reduce bureaucracy.

A similarity between the basic income and the original concept of the Bürgergeld is that the benefit would be paid without too many conditions. It would take away from a view of humanity in which citizens would only work if they were given sufficient financial incentives to do so. In the new draft with sanctions, little of that agreement is left.