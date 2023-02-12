Sanremo 2023, the kiss in the mouth between Rosa Chemical and Mara Venier

After Fedez, Rosa Chemical also kisses Mara Venier in the mouth in the special episode of Sunday In dedicated to the Sanremo Festival 2023.

After singing his song Made in ItalyMara Venier reviewed the moment in which Rosa Chemical, during the last evening of the musical event, first simulated an embrace and then kissed Fedez on the mouth.

The singer clarified, as had also emerged from a video circulated on social media in these hours, that, during his hosted Wild Mossthe podcast by Fedez and Luis Sal, broadcast on Rai 2 on the occasion of the musical event, he and the rapper had agreed to “do something” on the occasion of his performance.

“Why didn’t you come to me instead of going to Fedez to do all those things there, I kissed you” Mara Venier joked with Rosa Chemical who replied: “I also came to you, only that I said Federico is my friend, I have some confidence. Then we can deepen the confidence, we have fun”.

Mara who wants to have fun with Rosa chemical✈️😭 #SundayIn pic.twitter.com/imLZAK2vZ5 — 🥲 (@davidoskychoc) February 12, 2023

The singer then reiterated that for him this was the Festival of love and took leave of the audience shouting “long live love always”.

Meanwhile, it is yellow on what happened to Fedez: the rapper, after the performance, in fact, literally disappeared on social media. The last story posted on Instagram, in fact, dates back to around 21, or before the performance of Rosa Chemical, which, according to the interpretations of a video that runs on social networks, would not have been particularly appreciated by Fedez’s wife, Chiara Ferragni. who was right on the Ariston stage as co-host.