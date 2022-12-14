After 19 (nineteen!) years of absolute domination by Roger Federer, from 2003 to 2021, as the player most loved by ATP fans, this year it was Rafael Nadal’s turn to win this prestigious award. An almost obligatory handover between the two most loved tennis players perhaps ever, who had time to play (and excite through tears) together one last time at the Laver Cup, in September, in Federer’s farewell doubles (“Rafa was one of the first to know about my retirement,” Roger recently said).

An award, that of tennis player most loved by fans, much, much appreciated by Nadal, who thanked all his enthusiastic fans. “I’m super happy to have been awarded as 2022 Fans Favorite Player – says Nadal -. I can’t thank you enough for the support, not only for this award, but especially for the encouragement I receive in any city in the world I go to. It means a lot for me, for this I say a big thank you”. In the past, the number two in the world had won, again in the context of the ATP award, the title of best rookie, most improved player, tennis player to have made the best comeback. The Spaniard, back from a season finale not up to par in the first part of 2022 (where he had won the Australian Open and Roland Garros, becoming the tennis player with the most slams in history, 22), is preparing for a 2023 that could lead him to break other records, even if the competition is a lot and it won’t be easy. No one (not even himself) rules out that the next player may be last on the courts of the Majorcan tennis player, not due to lack of competitiveness or desire but due to his poor physique. Ailments and ailments that Rafa has been battling for some time, and so far he seems to have had the upper hand. However, no one has yet uttered the word withdrawal, which everyone hopes (and this award proves it) to be as far away as possible.