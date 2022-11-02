The signing of the agreement came within the framework of the visit of the European Union Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhely, to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, amid fears of an increase in migration across the desert border between Egypt and Libya on the Mediterranean to Europe, in the midst of the current global economic crisis.

According to a document published by the European Union Commission, the agreement aims to:

Helping the border guards and coast guards in Egypt reduce illegal immigration and human trafficking at the borders

Financing the purchase of surveillance equipment such as search and rescue vessels, thermal cameras and satellite positioning systems

Seek to develop the capacity of security authorities, government agencies, and relevant civil society actors to follow “rights-based, protection-oriented and gender-sensitive approaches” to border management.

The head of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) office in Egypt, Laurent de Boeck, said that the first phase that the organization will implement in cooperation with Civipol, the services and consultancy association of the French Foreign Ministry, is expected to include the provision of four search and rescue ships.

The European Commission document indicated that Egypt has so far been dealing with illegal immigration “from a security perspective, sometimes at the expense of other dimensions of migration management, including rights-based protection of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers,” according to “Reuters”.

The Egyptian government had launched the third national strategy to combat and prevent human trafficking between 2022 and 2026, to reduce illegal immigration to Europe.

Despite this, more than 26,500 Egyptians were arrested at the Libyan border last year, according to the European Commission document, which forecast “heavy flows” of migrants in the medium to long term due to regional instability, climate change, demographic shifts and declining economic opportunities.

This comes at a time when human smuggling gangs have re-intensified their activity in transporting illegal immigrants on unsafe journeys towards Europe, taking advantage of the state of lawlessness in western and southern Libya.

The International Organization for Migration announced the return of 4,461 people to Libya in the first half of this year.

Last August, the Libyan authorities announced the sinking of an illegal immigration boat carrying 27 Egyptians in the Mediterranean, as they were on their way to Italy.

Economic difficulties.. and lack of hope

In this context, the former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hussein Haridi, said that Egypt, since 2016, has been making all efforts to prevent illegal immigration from Egypt, whether from its citizens or to be a transit point for other nationalities wishing to illegally immigrate to Europe.

However, Haridy believes in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the difficult economic conditions at the level of countries exporting illegal immigration, which were exacerbated by the repercussions of the Ukrainian war, push many young people who “lost hope” for a better future in their country to search for this future in European countries.

Moreover, Haridy explained that human trafficking gangs encourage illegal immigration attempts, although it is an illegal or illegal activity, but it generates a profitable return for these groups.

On the other hand, the former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister indicated that European economic and development aid and from donor countries to countries exporting illegal immigration is still “insufficient,” calling for more funding to be injected to help those countries curb illegal immigration.

He stressed that the security approach to dealing with the issue of illegal immigration “has proven to be a complete failure,” and the evidence for that is the continuous rise in the rates of exit boats of illegal immigrants, and therefore the matter requires developmental, cultural and social efforts in the countries exporting immigration.