Sonora.- In hermosilloactivated a Amber Alert to search and locate young ladyIsabel Haros Portilloof 17 years old.

What is known is that after family differencesshe left her house, in the Las Quintas neighborhoodfrom Hermosillo, and they no longer heard from the teenager.

This occurred on Wednesday, March 29.

The Attorney General of Justice de Sonora indicates that Isabel’s physical integrity is considered to be in danger.

Characteristics

Isabel is approximately 1.63 meters tall, weighs about 50 kilos, has a light brown complexion, an oval face, small dark brown eyes, bushy eyebrows, small ears, a medium mouth, thin lips, a small straight nose, short straight black hair, and has scars on his right forearm.