Comércio ended the semester up 1.3%; in the accumulated of the 12 months, the growth is of 0.9%, says the IBGE

Retail trade was stable in June compared to May 2023. However, in the 1st half of the year, the sector grew by 1.3%. In the accumulated of 12 months until June, the growth was of 0.9%. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Wednesday (9.Aug.2023). Here is the full report (4 MB).

The research manager, Cristiano Santos, explains that the performance in the semester was losing pace after January. “The 1st half ended at a high mainly due to the growth concentrated in January, when it was 4.1%. After January, the results are more timid, with variations closer to 0%”, affirm.

According to the IBGE, 4 sectors closed the 1st half of 2023 on a high:

fuels and lubricants (14.5% gain);

hyper, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco (2.6% gain);

pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles (2.2% gain);

furniture and appliances (1.0% gain).

