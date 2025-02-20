The Czech ski racer Tereza Nova is brought back home almost a month after her difficult training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The 27-year-old was woken up from a coma and was in a stable state, it was said in a message that the World Association FIS published. She is now being moved to a hospital in the Czech Republic. There are further investigations there. After that, the Olympic participant from 2022 expects a long rehabilitation.

Nova had fell hard in the Kandahar slopes at the end of January and then flown to the Murnau accident clinic with a helicopter. The athlete was diagnosed with heavy traumatic brain trauma with bleeding, a violation of the carotid artery and a break in the eye socket. It was operated on and put in an artificial coma. After two weeks, the doctors would have started reducing the medication and gradually waking up Nova.

“It was very lucky that everyone reacted so quickly,” said Nova’s partner Ondrej Berndt, who is also a Czech national coach. He thanked the clinic staff and everyone who would have supported Nova. He and her closest family would have accompanied Nova during the entire hospital stay in Murnau. “We still have a long way ahead of us, but I am convinced that we will make it,” said Berndt.