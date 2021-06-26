? Giovani Dos Santos still has a market in the #MLS.

The #ChicagoFire He is interested in signing him, he has a space for a franchise player and can pay the 3-4 MDD he charges, in addition, he did not go wrong #Galaxy, reached an agreement to terminate the contract and reach the #America. pic.twitter.com/aKNWjMG20K

– Alberto Pérez Landa (@betoperezlanda) June 25, 2021