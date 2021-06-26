Throughout his career the greatest problem of Giovani dos santos As a professional footballer, it is the irregularity that he has come to have and, if we add the constant injuries he has had in recent years, It is a fact that the Mexican has been owed to everything that was promised of him when he was in the Masía del Barcelona.
Making his career mostly in Europe and then moving to MLS, his arrival in America promised a lot. In the Galaxy he did not have bad performances, but the constant injuries he suffered made the Los Angeles team despair and they reached an agreement to terminate his contract so that Giovani could fulfill his dream of playing in the team of his loves.
But his time at the Águilas del América was quite bad, which is why he is now a free agent and, precisely, that good step he had for the Galaxy, would make the former 10 azulcrema return to Major League Soccer, now hand in hand of Chicago Fire.
According to sports journalist Alberto Pérez Landa, the US team has taken an interest in Giovani Dos Santos and they would be willing to pay the Mexican’s salaryAlthough the negotiations continue on their way for now, but it seems that the Mexican will once again try his luck in soccer in the United States.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Giovani, Aguirre, Paulinho, Duvan and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Stove Football is with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Barovero, Bareiro, Macías, Vigón and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
The player who would stay with the “10” of America, after the departure of Giovani Dos Santos
After the departure of player Giovani Dos Santos from the Águilas del América team, Sebastián Córdova is expected to wear the number 10 shirt.
Leave a Reply