After several weeks in which the historic striker of the Monterrey Football Club was linked to los angeles galaxy of Major League Soccer, have finally defined their future.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe negotiations between the Aztec and American boards have come to an end and the movement of the Gang’s top historical scorer did not materialize, after several weeks in which he was linked.
Although it is already a fact that the Mexican naturalized Argentine who played in the Qatar 2022 World Cup will not leave the team this summer, his departure and arrival in the United States could still take place by 2024 and that is that the Los Angeles team could return to the charge in the next winter transfer window.
However, everything will depend on what happens with the Mexican striker. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez who ends his contract with the team and, in addition, is in rehabilitation after being injured.
Meanwhile, for its part, a sector of the fans has had enough of Funes Mori due to his low level of play, because although Fernando Ortiz He has given him many opportunities, he is no longer what he was for several years that led him to win the love of the fans. Besides, German Berterame He has become the star attacker and the team’s goalscorer.
