Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/23/2023 – 17:13

The Secretariat of Justice and Public Security of Espírito Santo confirmed the arrest of Marcos Soares Moreira by the Federal Police, this Saturday morning (23), as determined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Moreira had been detained in January for his involvement in the coup acts, but was released in May. However, he failed to comply with precautionary measures imposed by the Supreme Court, which included a ban on the use of social networks. In recent weeks, Moreira posted several videos on Instagram and TikTok attacking the STF, even though he was aware of the ban.

Related news:

In one of the publications, Moreira calls on protesters to take to the streets on October 12th “against this absurd agenda that this court is putting forward to be voted on to release the murder and homicide of babies.”

Listen on the National Radio Agency

Marcos Moreira was among the first to be denounced and tried for anti-democratic acts, being one of the first hundred convicted. So far, the report has not been able to contact Marcos Moreira’s defense.

*With information from TV Brasil