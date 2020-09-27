Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday. The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time when the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had a secret meeting in Mumbai hotel a day earlier. Within 24 hours, these two meetings have intensified speculation in the state.

Pawar met Thackeray at his house and the two had a conversation for about 40 minutes. It is not yet clear on what issue the meeting took place between the two leaders and what was discussed between them. However, sources have said that in the meeting, the two leaders have also discussed the future unlock process and the status of Kovid-19 in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Fadnavis and Raut met at a Mumbai hotel. After news about this meeting in the media, there was a round of speculation in the corridors of power. However, both leaders said that there was no political dialogue between them. This meeting was about Fadnavis’ interview in Saamna.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday stressed that the BJP does not wish to join hands with the Shiv Sena or Uddhav Thackeray does not want to topple the government. At the same time, Sanjay Raut had clarified on this meeting that he may have ideological differences with Fadnavis, but there is no enmity with him.

Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Fadnavis said, “We have no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or topple the government (in the state).” We will see when it falls on its own. ”Significantly, after the Maharashtra assembly elections last year, the Shiv Sena broke its ties with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief minister’s post. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party then joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form a coalition government in the state.