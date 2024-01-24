DThe conservative Values ​​Union has given further details about the participation of two members in an extremist meeting in Potsdam and distanced itself from possible demands for the deportation of “German citizens with a migration background”. “These thoughts are disgusting and are in no way consistent with the liberal-conservative ideas of the Union of Values, its federal executive board and its members,” it said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

The Union of Values ​​had already confirmed that two of its members took part “as private guests” in the meeting, which caused a great stir. Their motivation was to “get to know potentially interesting personalities and entrepreneurs,” it was now said. A guest list was not sent in advance.

The media company Correctiv made public a meeting of radical right-wingers on November 25th in Potsdam, in which AfD politicians and individual members of the CDU and the Values ​​Union took part. The former head of the Identitarian Movement in Austria, Martin Sellner, said he spoke about “remigration” at the meeting. When right-wing extremists use this term, they usually mean that large numbers of people of foreign origin should leave the country – even under duress.

Since the revelations, thousands have been demonstrating again and again in various places in Germany against right-wing extremism and for the protection of democracy.

The Union of Values' statement states that it fully supports the fight against right-wing extremism and “any other type of extreme sentiment that wants to destroy our free, democratic basic order.” Being lumped in with such groups is “a monstrous occurrence.”







Most recently, the Union of Values, led by ex-President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution Hans-Georg Maaßen, whom the CDU wants to exclude, set the course for the founding of its own party. In contrast to the CDU, it should be “ready to talk in all political directions”; the AfD is not explicitly excluded. The Union of Values ​​is not a party division of the CDU, but had sought proximity to it for a long time.