D.he software developer and anti-virus pioneer John McAfee was found dead in a Spanish prison, according to media reports. Reliable Spanish media such as “El País”, “El Mundo” and “La Vanguardia” reported that the corpse of the 75-year-old multimillionaire from the United States was discovered on Wednesday afternoon in a cell in the Brains 2 detention center about 30 kilometers northwest of Barcelona Appeal to the judiciary and police of Catalonia. A prison spokesman confirmed this information at the request of the dpa news agency.

McAfee, who was accused in his home country of tax evasion, fraud with cryptocurrencies and conspiracy to launder money, was arrested last October at the instigation of the US authorities at El Prat Airport in Barcelona. He has since been behind bars near the Catalan capital. It was not until Wednesday that the Spanish judiciary gave the green light to extradite McAfee to the United States.

The cause of death has not yet been determined beyond doubt, it said. According to media reports, the authorities assume suicide. An autopsy should bring certainty. If convicted in the US, the anti-virus guru could face years of imprisonment and heavy fines.

McAfee founded the anti-virus software company McAfee named after him in the 1980s. He retired from the company in the 1990s. In 2012, McAfee made headlines in Belize, Central America, when he was searched for after murdering his neighbor and fled the police through the jungle.