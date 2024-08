Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega during the summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) in Caracas in April | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Nicaraguan dictatorship published a decree on Monday (19) through which it announced the closure of 1,500 non-profit organizations operating in the Central American country.

Among the entities covered by the measure are Christian, cultural, class representative and business associations, such as the Nicaraguan-Brazilian Association for Development, also known as Nicabras, created in 2012 by the Brazilian Embassy and Nicaraguan businesspeople, with the aim of promoting trade between the two countries.

In the decree, Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship argued that the 1,500 organizations “did not fulfill their obligations according to the regulatory framework, before the General Directorate of Registration and Control of Non-Profit Organizations, since they did not report their financial statements for periods between one and 35 years separated by fiscal period, with details of income and expenses, balance sheets, details of donations and their boards of directors”.

Last week, it was reported that the Nicaraguan government decided to expel Brazil’s ambassador to the Central American country, Breno de Souza Brasil Dias da Costa, after he failed to attend the ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, held on July 19 in Managua, and also due to the cooling of relations between the Lula government and the Sandinista dictatorship.

This would have occurred after Brazil asked Ortega to release Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was imprisoned in Nicaragua for more than a year and was expelled from the country in January of this year.

In response, Brazil expelled Nicaragua’s ambassador to Brazil, Fúlvia Castro.