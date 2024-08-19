No one was injured, but a window was shattered. The police cordoned off the building and secured evidence. A police helicopter circled over the district.

On Monday morning, the Cologne police took over the case because the police headquarters there are investigating a series of similar explosions in several North Rhine-Westphalian cities such as Cologne, Engelskirchen, Duisburg, but also in the Düsseldorf city center.

According to the findings of the Cologne criminal investigators, some of the bomb attacks are linked to a conflict between Dutch drug dealers, often referred to as the Mocro Mafia, and a German drug gang.

The conflict over 300 kilograms of missing cannabis resulted in the kidnapping and torture of two people and several bomb attacks at the beginning of July. Such detonations, intended as flanking intimidation or extortion, have been part of the modus operandi of criminal gangs in the Netherlands for some time.

