The baby food manufacturer Hipp was also the target of an explosive mailing. Apparently this had been delivered to a post office together with two similar items. One exploded at Lidl.

The shipment was identified on Thursday night at a mail distribution center at Munich Airport. Apparently it had been delivered to a post office together with the letter and the package for the beverage manufacturer in Eppelheim and the Lidl headquarters in Neckarsulm.

Investigators are investigating clues at the crime scenes. Who is behind the explosive broadcasts is still just as unclear as the motive, said an LKA spokesman on request on Friday morning. On Tuesday, an employee of a beverage manufacturer in Eppelheim (Rhein-Neckar district) suffered a bang when he accepted a package in the goods receiving department. There were three injured on Wednesday when there was an explosion when opening a letter at Lidl’s headquarters in Neckarsulm (Heilbronn district). The mail addressed to Hipp in a parcel distribution center at Munich Airport was defused on Thursday night.

A special commission set up on Thursday by the State Criminal Police Office and the police headquarters in Heilbronn, Mannheim and Ulm with over 100 officers is investigating at full speed.