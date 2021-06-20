Denmark has experienced a European Championship marked by the collapse suffered against Finland by its star, Christian Eriksen. Despite that, he was better than his rivals, although he has zero points. Hence, a win against Russia and a move to the second round would be fair, believes its captain, Simon Kjaer. “After everything we’ve been through, I think we deserve to continue”The Milan defender said at a press conference, “confident” in victory if fans and the public are able to create the same atmosphere as in the match against Belgium.

Both he and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel agreed to describe the atmosphere experienced three days ago at Parken Stadium as “the most incredible” in their careers and they hope it will be similar tomorrow.

Schmeichel said he was “very grateful and moved” by all the support for the Danish team from around the world, but also did not forget the position the team occupies. said the Leicester goalkeeper.

Both played a prominent role when Eriksen collapsed in the 43rd minute of the game against Finland. Kjr helped revive the player and comforted his girlfriend, who had taken to the field, which has earned him numerous accolades. “We all reacted as we thought was most appropriate. It was an afternoon we will never forget.”said the former Sevilla player, who spoke of an “intense process” to overcome the trauma, for which the players have had the help of a psychologist.

“As a captain you cannot be an actor, you have to show yourself as you are. Simon showed what a great person he is, with an almost supernatural strength, he dared to appear vulnerable and sensitive, to be himself. Denmark could not have a better captain.“said Schmeichel.

Hjulmand

Denmark has no choice but to beat Russia to aspire to pass as second or as one of the best third, after two defeats against Finland and Belgium, and coach Kasper Hjulmand has it clear. “It is as if the Eurocopa really begins now for us”, said at a press conference Hjulmand, who reiterated that he considers “surreal” that his team has not scored even after two games in which it had more chances and was superior to its rivals.

Denmark is “concentrated and determined” to face a “final” and for this it considers that the support of the public – there will be 25,000 people in the Parken stadium, 65% of the capacity – is essential to try to recreate a “magical” night. “We have to make ourselves worthy of the result and do everything possible”said Hjulmand, who admits some minor adjustments to the attack will be necessary, although he gave no further clues.

The visit two days ago to the concentration of Christian Eriksen, after being discharged after the cardiac arrest suffered against Finland, has allowed to generate “another environment” in the group, highlights the Danish coach. “It meant a lot to those who had not seen him yet and had been close to him the day he collapsed,” he said.

Russia is a team that when it plays its best football, “is a very good team,” said Hjulmand, highlighting the talent and experience of its players.