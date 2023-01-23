On the case of Pamela Mastropietrothe mom he goes back to talking about what happened to his daughter. And she asks for one life sentence for the defendant accused of having ended the life of the very young girl, whose body was found in the Marche region. In view of the Appeal bis process for Innocent Oseghale, the woman is asking for the maximum penalty for whoever took Pamela away from her.

After all that has happened, it is still questioned whether there was sexual assault. After all that has been done to Pamela. But what else were they supposed to do to her?

This is the question asked by Alessandra Verni, mother of Pamela Mastropietro, an 18-year-old girl torn to pieces and placed in a suitcase in Macerata in 2018. In the first and second instance the judges sentenced the 33-year-old Innocent Oseghale.

The woman asks that the only defendant in the trial not be given a sentence reduction. Last February the Cassation ruled, to then bring the process back to the Court of Appeal. Process bis which will begin in the next few days.

The 33-year-old man was found guilty of murder, vilification and concealment of his body. However, they did not sentence him to life imprisonment, because the first criminal section of the Court of Cassation partially accepted the defense’s appeal, for unproven sexual violence.

Pamela Mastropietro, the mother asks that a sentence not be reduced

I expect a real life sentence, that the man will serve forever. It is inevitable that this is the case. I expect nothing else, after everything my daughter has been through, after everything she has done to her.

These are the words of the woman to Corriere della Sera. She will continue to seek justice for her daughter, including on the occasion of next January 25 at the first hearing of the bis appeal process against the man who ended the life of her daughter.