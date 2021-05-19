UAt four minutes after midnight, the time has come: a dud from the Second World War detonates in Frankfurt’s Nordend, which was discovered on a construction site in the afternoon. It sounds like a thunderstorm.

25,000 residents had to vacate their apartments on Wednesday in a densely built-up area in Frankfurt’s Nordend because of the controlled detonation of a sharp World War II bomb.

The police had announced the intermediate status of the evacuation via the short message service Twitter: 50 percent of the danger area had been cleared, it was said around 7.30 p.m. Two hours later, 80 percent were reported. Then shortly after 11 p.m. the news: 99 percent are done. The ignition took place shortly after midnight, leaving a deep hole: three meters deep, ten meters in circumference.

The Radius of the affected area was about 700 meters and reached from the main cemetery to the plant ring, almost from Holzhausenpark to almost Günthersburgpark. The community hospital, which patients had to move to other parts of the building, the national library, several schools and the technical college are all within this radius.

Blasting necessary at the place of discovery

The dud was a 500-kilogram bomb that could not be defused due to a damaged detonator, but had to be blown up at the site. According to the fire brigade, damage in the immediate vicinity was to be expected. The world war bomb was discovered early Wednesday afternoon during exploratory drilling in the area of ​​the Glauburg bunker near the Schwarzburg school. According to the responsible housing company Delom, a foundation for a crane was to be created.





The explosive device was found at a depth of around two meters, right next to the playground on Glauburgplatz. In the course of the afternoon and evening, more than 70 dump trucks brought around 30 tons of sand each to cover the bomb before it was detonated and thus reduce the force of the detonation.

The spokesman for the ordnance disposal service, Guido Martin, was confident that the demolition would go as planned. The sand that completely covered the bomb played an essential role in this, he told the FAZ late in the evening that very fine-grained sand that was “as elastic as possible” was deliberately chosen. This could direct the explosive force into the ground so that there would be no major pressure wave upwards that would ultimately damage the buildings. So be “the plan”.

The bus and train connections in the central north end were interrupted due to the evacuation, including the U5 line. The police blocked Friedberger Landstrasse and other main traffic arteries. A refuge has been set up in the ice rink on Bornheimer Hang for residents who could not get to friends or acquaintances so quickly.



Emergency shelter: Camp beds are set up in the ice rink.

Image: Wonge Bergmann





Around 300 to 400 people had arrived there around 10:30 p.m. On the inner surface of the hall, on which the ice hockey players of the “Löwen” skate, some of the total of 600 emergency services have set up around 50 field beds and a few mobile cots in a short time. Helpers from the Frankfurt emergency chaplaincy walked through the rows and offered their help, asked how they were and handed out muesli bars. A goulash cannon steamed in front of the entrance.

Because of the planned demolition, the curfew in Frankfurt was lifted so that residents can return to their apartments after the end of the action.

Shortly after the blast, a spokesman for the fire brigade announced that due to the dampened pressure wave, which was apparently completely deflected down into the ground, there had been no major vibrations, at least in the wider area. Even in the Bürgerhospital you hardly noticed anything, the spokesman said.

Guido Martin, spokesman for the Darmstadt regional council, said that the detonation probably didn’t crack any windows. His conclusion: “That was a completely normal mission.”



Large areas closed: There is extensive evacuation in the Nordend.

Image: Wonge Bergmann



