W.A few hours after the foreign ministers of the EU states decided on sanctions against four Chinese officials and one Chinese institution on Monday, Beijing announced retaliation: not against four people, as one might have expected, but against ten.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels. Friederike Böge Political correspondent for China, North Korea and Mongolia.

Among them are two German MEPs, the Green politician Reinhard Bütikofer and the CDU politician Michael Gahler. You, like six other parliamentarians and two researchers, are no longer allowed to enter China. A spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced that the sanctioned persons and companies and institutions associated with them will no longer be allowed to do business with China in the future.

The Beijing government also put four institutions on its sanctions list, including the Political and Security Committee of the European Council, which prepared the sanctions decision against China. The “Mercator Institute for China Studies” in Berlin, one of the leading think tanks on China in Europe, is also affected. Exactly what the punitive measures against the institutions consisted of was not made clear from the communication. What was clear, however, was the language with which the speaker called on the EU to reconsider “the gravity of its mistake”. Otherwise, China will take “further measures”.

violation of human rights

The EU foreign ministers had imposed sanctions on China on Monday for dealing with the Muslim Uyghur minority. Four party and regional representatives as well as an institution from Xinjiang are affected; including a former Xinjiang deputy party leader and security officials. The entry and asset freezes are part of a larger package under the new sanctioning mechanism for human rights abuses. It is also directed against North Korea, Russia, Libya, Eritrea and South Sudan. The EU foreign ministers also decided to take punitive measures against eleven members of the military government in Myanmar.

The sanctions against China are the first human rights violations since the Tiananmen massacre in 1989. They had been in preparation for weeks. The government in Beijing had already let European diplomats know in advance that they were preparing countermeasures.

Allegations about the role of Berlin

The party newspaper “Global Times” later stated in a report that Germany had initiated the sanctions. The newspaper referred to the Holocaust and the Herero and Nama genocide to deny the federal government the right to condemn China’s actions in Xinjiang. According to diplomats, however, Berlin did not play a prominent role.

The sanctions were coordinated between the states in the usual bureaucratic procedure. In doing so, attention was paid to regional balance, also to ward off the accusation that China was being pilloried alone.

In addition, the human rights mechanism, which has only existed since December 2020, makes it possible to impose sanctions on individuals and institutions without first having to create a framework for the entire country. Diplomats expressed the expectation that China would react moderately to the move. In view of the tense relationship with the United States, Beijing could not be interested in pushing the EU into a phalanx with Washington.