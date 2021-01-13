After a protest escalated at the beginning of January, the city of Stuttgart issued a ban on the next Corona demo on Wednesday.

Stuttgart – Although Corona demos often get out of hand in rule breaks, it is legally difficult to prohibit them from the outset. In principle, gatherings in the open air are also allowed during the hard lockdown – provided that distances and a mask requirement are observed. Since the violations in the state capital on Epiphany went so far that all hygiene measures and requirements were disregarded, the city of Stuttgart is now pulling the emergency brake: The planned demo on Wednesday, January 13th, was banned.

As BW24 * reports, Stuttgart prohibits a corona demo.

300 Corona opponents demonstrate without masks in Stuttgart – police intervene (BW24 * reported).