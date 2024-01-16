Wanting to look for clean and sustainable energy sources, The Icelandic company Krafla Magma Testbed (KMT), according to National Geographic, made the announcement of an unusual project: This involves drilling a magma deposit to collect unlimited geothermal energy.

In Iceland there is great volcanic activity and, with this, the company set out to develop the first research center in history above a magma chamber, all with the aim of controlling and testing the rock that may remain molten.

Behind this mission is the idea of ​​taking advantage of the enormous temperatures of magma, in order to create energy, thus reducing the dependence on fossil fuels that are harmful to our environment.

A team of scientists works on the crest of a volcanic fissure as it spews lava during a volcanic eruption, near the town of Grindavik.

If successful, this project could transform the clean energy landscape, but also improve the knowledge that humanity has about magma to protect billions of people.

According to National Geographic, Krafla Magma Testbed maintains that the initiative not only paves the way towards autonomy energy without fossil fuels that can be harmful and also establishes Iceland as a world leader when it comes to thermal energy.

All of this could mean a step further for the future, where drilling into a magma reservoir could open the doors to an unlimited source of what appears to be renewable energy.

Reference image (volcano in Iceland). Photo: Oskar Grimur Kristjansson / AFP

Despite the volcanic activity in Iceland, Scientists are exploring new ways to take advantage of this natural phenomenon for the benefit of the environment.

The large amount of magma in the area, especially in the Krafla volcano, led to the identification of this space as the ideal site to carry out drilling.

Antiquity and unique viscosity that the magma of the volcano has reduces the risks that may existmaking a milestone in the research and development of renewable energy itself.

