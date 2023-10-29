Two political researchers, one American and the other Turkish, present to Sky News Arabia their expectations regarding the future of relations between the trio, Washington, Ankara and Tel Aviv, in light of the conflict that may prolong in the Palestinian territories, according to what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday evening, That the war “will be difficult and long.”

Developments in the Turkish position

At the beginning of the outbreak of battles, which began with attacks by Palestinian factions on Israeli settlements, then Israel responded with intense raids on Gaza, Ankara took a position described by analysts as a “cautious balance.” It condemned in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the escalation from both sides, saying: “We affirm that the acts of violence and escalation associated with These events are of no benefit to anyone.”

On October 9, Erdogan said in a televised speech: “We ask Israel to stop its bombing of Palestinian lands, and the Palestinians to stop harassing Israeli settlements.”

On October 11, as the Israeli bombing of Gaza increased and the number of casualties increased, Erdogan described what was happening in Gaza as “not a war but a crime of genocide.”

The tone of Turkish criticism of Israel after the raid that targeted the Baptist Hospital in Gaza, October 17, as well as after Israel announced the expansion of its ground operations in the Gaza Strip last Friday evening, accompanied by an intensification of air and artillery bombardment; On the same day, Erdogan called on Israel to “stop this madness.”

On October 25, Erdogan announced, during a parliamentary bloc meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party, the cancellation of his visit to Israel, and he also refused to describe Hamas as a terrorist movement.

Erdogan said amid a crowd of Turks in Istanbul, October 28, that his country “is making the necessary preparations to declare Israel a war criminal before the world,” adding that “everyone knows that Israel is nothing but a pawn in the region that will be sacrificed when the time comes.”

Israel responded by withdrawing its diplomats from Ankara, and its Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, said on the “X” website, on Saturday, that the goal was “to re-evaluate Israeli-Turkish relations.”

Escalation coming

Turkish political analyst, Muhannad Hafezoglu, expects an upcoming escalation between Ankara and Tel Aviv, especially amid their differences over the energy file.

Hafezoglu explains: “If the escalation continues in the Palestinian territories, Turkish interests will be affected, because there are agreements with the Israeli side to transfer energy through Turkey to Europe, and this will be greatly affected.”

Regarding Erdogan’s escalation of his criticism of Israel, the Turkish analyst says that these fiery statements come in the context of internal Turkish dissatisfaction with what is happening in Gaza, and even the opposition parties met with the president a few days ago, denouncing the Israeli escalation.

But at the same time, Hafezoglu rules out that the matter will reach a “high level of tension” between the two countries, even after Israel withdraws its diplomats.

Turkish-American relations “tight”

As for the impact of this on relations with Washington, the Turkish analyst does not see it being affected on the basis of what is happening in Gaza, but it is linked to other files, including Sweden’s accession to NATO.

After months of disagreement, Erdogan agreed, on October 23, to refer Sweden’s application for NATO membership to Parliament for a vote, a step that Washington has long encouraged.

It is expected that relations between the two countries will improve as a result, as Hafezoglu says, “This has a price, and this price may be the F16 aircraft,” referring to Washington’s previous hint that it might agree to sell these aircraft to Ankara if it agreed to Sweden joining NATO.

For his part, American political analyst, Mehdi Afifi, points out that the United States is interested in ensuring that relations between it and Turkey are “tight,” and it is not expected that Washington will sacrifice Turkey for anything.

As for Erdogan’s escalation of his statements against Tel Aviv, Afifi considers them “just statements, not followed by any movements, and this is what is called a political process or political representation,” as he put it.

The American analyst does not believe that the United States will take these statements seriously. “There was no real movement from Turkey, only strong words, but no movement occurred.”