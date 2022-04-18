Morocco recorded its first entry into the international market for liquefied natural gas, where Laila Benali, Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, revealed that the Kingdom is studying the offers it has received in order to choose a supplier of natural gas.

The official stated, in a communication interview she held with the press, that Morocco has received dozens of offers that will be considered by a special committee on the basis that medium and long-term contracts will be signed, while the minister did not reveal the volume of natural gas that Morocco expects to reach, nor the price nor the supplier country.

Get competitive energy

In this regard, Leila Benali revealed that Morocco’s goal is to create an infrastructure that allows access to competitive energy in the production of electricity for the benefit of the industrial sector, and not just to obtain natural gas, stressing that there is a specialized committee whose mission is to negotiate and decide on offers and contracts that will be followed by the arrival of supplies soon.

The Moroccan minister also confirmed that Morocco’s option is to ensure the transfer of liquefied natural gas over its territory, explaining that there are options on the table, such as the establishment of a floating unit for conversion, whether in the port of Muhammadiyah (west) or the port of Nador (north), in order to ensure sovereignty in this area.

In the same context, and in order to enhance its energy resources, Morocco recently, through the Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals, signed an agreement with the British company “Sound Energy”, with the aim of connecting the future gas pipeline linking Tandra with the Maghreb-European gas pipeline.

Under this agreement, which falls within the framework of the development of the Tandra field, the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Minerals, owner and operator of the Maghreb-European gas pipeline, linking Morocco and Spain across the Mediterranean Sea, will be granted the concession to exploit the Tandra field to Sound Energy through a new gas pipeline that will be It was created at 120 km.

Maintaining energy security

Commenting on the subject, economist Rachid Al-Sari confirmed that Morocco is making great efforts in the path it has drawn in order to dispense with polluting energies and replace it with clean energies.

The analyst added, “The kingdom has good gas reserves, but the raging war in Ukraine casts a shadow over global reserves, which confuses calculations and makes us wonder about the continuation of supplies naturally and the preservation of our energy security.”

Sari added that “Morocco has launched a number of major projects aimed at strengthening the position of renewable energies, so that it currently provides 23 percent of its needs, and this sufficiency will reach 52 percent.”

For his part, the expert in renewable energies, Mohamed Bouhamidi, said that Morocco’s real bet at the moment is the transition to alternative energies, whether directed to the citizen, farmers or major companies and institutions.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, he stated that Morocco’s entry into the global energy markets is a temporary solution to ensure the kingdom’s energy security, because the plan developed by Rabat aims to gradually separate from this type of energy in the future and replace it with solar, wind and hydrogen energies, with the aim of reducing emissions Carbon, noting that Morocco is an example to follow in terms of its commitment to reducing emissions.

It is noteworthy that Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch revealed, during his participation in the work of the “COP-26” conference in Glasgow, that Morocco has fifty renewable energy projects, with a capacity of about 4,000 megawatts, in service, while more than 60 other projects are under development or implementation.

In the same context, Akhannouch highlighted that the new development model, to which Morocco aspires, has identified five future bets that should be raised in strategic areas, including “research and innovation” and “energy”.